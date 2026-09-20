Chipotle worker stabbed: Woman killed while on break in downtown Detroit

The Brief A woman working at Chipotle in downtown Detroit was stabbed and killed while on her break Sunday evening. Police say she was outside in an alleyway when a man, who has been arrested, approached her and attacked. The woman was in her 30s and has a daughter attending high school in Detroit.



A woman was stabbed multiple times in downtown Detroit Sunday evening and died.

Chipotle worker stabbed in Detroit

What we know:

According to police, the woman was on a break from work at a Chipotle, when she was stabbed in an alleyway near the 600 block of Woodward by a man in his 40s.

The victim, Jaquoya Wixx, 34, was a young mother who lived in St. Clair Shores.

Police say she ran to a nearby business for help. The suspect had fled.

He was arrested at Woodward Avenue and State Street.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing or what the motive was.

Police said there wasn't any interaction between the pair before the stabbing. The man was seen on video approaching the victim and attacking shortly after.

What they're saying:

Wixx's sister spoke with FOX 2, and said she got a call from her sister's coworker.

"(A co-worker) called me and said, ‘Your sister was stabbed, it doesn't look good," Alicya said.

Wixx was taken to Receiving Hospital, where staff told Alicya that her sister had arrived without a pulse.

Jaquoya Wix

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield also released a statement on the loss.:

"She was a mother with a 15-year-old daughter who attends school in Detroit, who loved her and has suffered the immeasurable loss of her mom," Mayor Mary Sheffield said in a statement. "Through the excellent work of DPD, in partnership with Bedrock’s security team, the suspect was taken into custody quickly. From what we now know, this was an unprovoked attack by an individual suffering from severe mental health issues. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Jaquoya and our city grieves with her family during this incredibly difficult time."

"If someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, help is available by calling the DWIHN Mobile Crisis Team at 1-844-462-7474," Sheffield said in a statement.

And Chipotle has sent their condolences as well:

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred today in downtown Detroit. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected, as well as our Woodward Avenue restaurant team, during this incredibly difficult time. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and hope the individual responsible is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer.

What you can do:

Family set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses and raised over $5,000 by 10 p.m. Sunday night. The GFM is available here: Donate to Kacya.