Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Roseville
FOX 2 - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Gratiot early Wednesday morning in Roseville.
What we know:
Police are investigating the fatal crash which happened at 5:14 a.m. on northbound Gratiot at Martin Road.
Roseville police say that early information suggests the victim stepped into the path of the moving vehicle.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
The Roseville Police Department asks motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers investigate.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the pedestrian saw the vehicle coming before stepping in front.
What you can do:
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Roseville PD at 586-775-2100) and reference case number 26-31818.
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The Source: Information for this report is from the Roseville Police Department.