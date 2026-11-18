The Brief Roseville police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday morning. The victim was killed at Gratiot and Martin Road after being hit at about 5:14 a.m. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues.



A pedestrian was struck and killed on Gratiot early Wednesday morning in Roseville.

What we know:

Police are investigating the fatal crash which happened at 5:14 a.m. on northbound Gratiot at Martin Road.

Roseville police say that early information suggests the victim stepped into the path of the moving vehicle.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

The Roseville Police Department asks motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes while officers investigate.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the pedestrian saw the vehicle coming before stepping in front.

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Roseville PD at 586-775-2100) and reference case number 26-31818.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit Live: