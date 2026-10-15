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Rollover crash in Highland Park leaves driver with only minor injuries, police say

By
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published October 15, 2026 6:26 AM EDT
Published October 15, 2026 6:26 AM EDT
Police at scene of rollover crash in Highland Park
Police at scene of rollover crash in Highland Park

Police at scene of rollover crash in Highland Park

A rollover crash investigation is underway in Highland Park near the Detroit border Thursday morning.

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dramatic crash scene played out in Highland Park early Thursday morning near the Detroit border.

What we know:

Police said the driver suffered only minor injuries in the crash which took place at 4 a.m. today. 

Investigators added that it was a single-vehicle crash involving the Chevrolet Malibu. 

The car is resting on its side after apparently hitting a utility pole at Midland and Hamilton.

A fire truck just left the scene a little after 6 a.m., while police have the area roped off and DTE trucks are also in the area.

What we know:

It is unclear what led to the crash but the investigation is ongoing. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

The Source: Information for this report is live coverage at the scene. 

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Car crashes