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The Brief A 91-year-old Warren woman died and a 67-year-old Rochester Hills woman was critically injured in a crash Thanksgiving afternoon in Sterling Heights. Police say speed and weather conditions played a role in the crash. The other driver was treated for a head injury.



A 91-year-old woman died after a crash on Thanksgiving Day in Sterling Heights, police said Friday.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. at Ryan and 17 Mile roads involving a BMW and a GMC Terrain.

Police say the 26-year-old driver of the BMW ran a red light and went into the intersection as the Terrain was attempting to turn left. The crash impact pushed the Terrain backward into a light pole, police said.

A 67-year-old woman from Rochester Hills was driving the Terrain, and a 91-year-old woman from Warren was riding along.

All three people were taken to the hospital.

Police said later that night, the 91-year-old died from her injuries.

The 67-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

Police say speed and weather conditions appear to be factors in the crash, and that intoxication wasn’t suspected but was still under investigation.

What we don't know:

It wasn’t known how seriously the 26-year-old driver from Shelby Township was injured, but police said they had a head injury.

It’s also not known if charges may be pursued.

Police have not identified any of those involved.