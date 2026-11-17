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The Brief Michigan State Police say on Sunday, a 64-year-old man was reported missing after leaving to go hunting. MSP then had a helicopter fly around the area where they would eventually find the hunter at 6 a.m. half a mile north of his car near the Maple River.



A Royal Oak man has been found in the woods after being reported missing for days.

Big picture view:

Michigan State Police say on Sunday, a 64-year-old man was reported missing after leaving to go hunting. Officials say an extensive search across several hunting areas in Ionia, Gratiot, and Clinton counties. The man's car was then found at the Maple River State Game Area by deputies in Clinton County.

However, the man was not found after a search of the area.

Watch the rescue here:

Dig deeper:

MSP then had a helicopter fly around the area where they would eventually find the hunter at 6 a.m. half a mile north of his car near the Maple River.

The chopper would help guide Michigan State Troopers through the woods to the location of the hunter. A rescue boat was then sent out to bring the hunter and the state troopers out of the area.



The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.

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