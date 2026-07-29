Royal Oak library reopens day after bed bugs found inside

The Brief A discovery of bed bugs caused the Royal Oak library to be closed Tuesday. Bed bugs were found in the adult seating and computer lab. The library was treated by pest control yesterday, with the facility getting the green light today.



The Royal Oak Public Library is reopening Wednesday after bed bugs were discovered during a routine monthly inspection.

The backstory:

Library officials closed the building on Tuesday so that pest control crews could treat the facility, at 222 E. 11 Mile Road.

The bed bugs were found in adult seating and the computer lab, but were said to not be in the children's area or inside any books.

Management says that policy changes are being reviewed to prevent any future problems.

Bed bugs are commonly found in hotels, homes, hospitals and senior centers but rare for a library incident.

The Royal Oak library.

Jay Towers says his family owns a pest control business and spoke about how easy it is for bed bugs to become a problem.

"You would be surprised, it only takes one book bag that came from a house with bed bugs to come into a library on the carpet and that's it," he said. "It can happen really quick."

For more information about the library, which opens at 9 a.m., go to the website HERE.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Royal Oak Public Library.

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