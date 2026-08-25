Semi-truck crash at I-96 on-ramp blocks highway access in Wixom

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The Brief An overturned semi-truck blocked travel onto I-96 at Wixom Road. The city said the driver suffered minor injuries after the crash. It unfolded on the southbound ramp of Wixom onto eastbound I-96. The area is expected to be closed for hours.



A semi-truck crash blocked travel on I-96.

Road crews responded to the southbound ramp from Wixom road onto the highway for an overturned semi-truck.

The truck was towing a tandem trailer when it crashed, according to the city of Wixom.

Michigan State Police is overseeing the response, which included treating the driver for minor injuries.

Semi-truck crash

Timeline:

The crash happened at 1:20 p.m., according to the city of Wixom.

The overturned wreck happened on the on-ramp from southbound Wixom Road to eastbound I-96.

The city said the on-ramp will remain closed while crews attempt to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Both directions of Wixom Road will be closed briefly to manage the response.

The public is asked to avoid the area.