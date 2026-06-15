Taylor child hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool
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TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A child is in critical condition in the hospital Monday night after nearly drowning in a public pool.
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Police sources tell FOX 2 that a mom and daughter went to the pool just before 2 p.m. A few minutes later, a call was made to 911. Police tried CPR until the girl was taken to a hospital.
Sources say officials do not suspect neglect or anything suspicious.
She is still in critical condition.