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Taylor child hospitalized after nearly drowning in a pool

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Taylor
Published June 15, 2026 11:12 PM EDT
Published June 15, 2026 11:12 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A child is in the hospital after nearly drowning in a pool Monday afternoon.
    • Sources say officials do not suspect neglect or anything suspicious. 

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A child is in critical condition in the hospital Monday night after nearly drowning in a public pool.

Big picture view:

Police sources tell FOX 2 that a mom and daughter went to the pool just before 2 p.m. A few minutes later, a call was made to 911. Police tried CPR until the girl was taken to a hospital. 

Sources say officials do not suspect neglect or anything suspicious. 

She is still in critical condition.

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