Six workers injured in accident at Ford Field after Ed Sheeran concert

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The Brief Six workers were injured in an accident in Ford Field’s vehicle tunnel following Saturday night’s Ed Sheeran concert. All six were taken to area hospitals; two were in serious condition and four were stable at the time of transport. No word as to what caused the accident.



Six people were injured during the loadout following an event at Ford Field late Saturday night.

The backstory:

The Detroit Fire Department responded shortly after 11 p.m. to a report of an accident at the stadium following an event, a DFD spokesperson confirmed to FOX 2.

Ed Sheeran performed at the stadium Saturday night as part of his Loop Tour.

The incident occurred in the stadium’s vehicle tunnel and injured six workers, including a member of the Ford Field team, a Ford Field spokesperson said.

DFD provided triage support because of the multiple injuries.

What we know:

All six workers were transported to area hospitals.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Officials said two patients were in serious condition and four were stable at the time of transport.

What they're saying:

"Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners. Out of respect for the people involved and the integrity of that review, we will not speculate on the cause. We are grateful to the Detroit Fire Department and EMS for their rapid response," the Ford Field spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

No word as to what caused the accident.