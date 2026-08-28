'Senseless crime:' Man pleads guilty to deadly 2025 Warren stabbing

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The Brief Officials announced on Friday that 24-year-old Travis James Holdburg pleaded guilty to the May 2025 stabbing death of 35-year-old Joshua Schultz. On Thursday, Holdburg appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.



A Warren man has pleaded guilty to a deadly stabbing that occurred in May 2025.

Warren stabbing suspect pleads guilty

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Officials announced on Friday that 24-year-old Travis James Holdburg pleaded guilty to the May 2025 stabbing death of 35-year-old Joshua Schultz.

That day, police were called to a Warren home on Leonard Avenue. When they arrived, they encountered then 22-year-old Holdburg standing in the driveway.

Authorities went into the house and found a man with multiple injuries, including a large cut across his neck. Holdburg was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

"This was a senseless crime that took a life. While nothing can undo that loss, the defendant’s guilty plea holds him accountable. The rule of law demands consequences for those who commit violent crime," stated Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

On Thursday, Holdburg appeared in court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

What's next:

He is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 7 and, as part of a sentencing agreement, he will be sentenced to the top of the guidelines.

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