Video to be released from fatal K9 baby shower shooting in St. Clair Shores
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is preparing to release its investigation into the fatal shooting of a canine officer earlier this month.
String of armed robberies at 7-Elevens in St. Clair Shores
Police in St. Clair Shores are investigating several robberies that have taken place in just a matter of days.
St. Clair Shores diner named one of best in U.S.
You never have to look very far to find good eats in metro Detroit.
Kids looks for holiday photo shoots from Connie's Children's Shop
'Tis the season to dress up the kiddos for holiday photos shoots.
Toddler in carseat survives crash on I-94; four others dead
Authorities are investigating a fatal accident overnight on Interstate 94 in Harper Woods.
Rockin' the Shores festival Sept. 22-23
Celebrate the end of summer at the Rockin' the Shores Beer & Music Festival this weekend, Sept. 22-23 in downtown St. Clair Shores.
Back to school fashions on a budget
Denise Kort, owner of Connie's Children's Shop in St. Clair Shores, joined us on The Nine to show us some back to school fashions on a budget.
39th annual Special Needs Fishing Derby in St. Clair Shores
Some children with special needs enjoyed a morning on the water in Saint Clair Shores on Wednesday.
Body found in canal in St. Clair Shores
A man's body was found Friday morning in a canal in St. Clair Shores, according to the St. Clair Shores Police.
Chef Bobby's summer panseared salmon and green beans
Chef Bobby joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to share a summer favorite recipe with us.
21-year-old shot during home invasion in St. Clair Shores
A St. Clair Shores man has been hospitalized after being shot during a home invasion.
Brownie's on the Lake's annual Summer Launch Party May 28
Brownie's on the Lake is officially kicking off summer on the waterfront on May 28 with its annual Summer Launch Party.
Chef Bobby's contemporary spin on Shepherd's Pie
Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Chef Bobby's corned beef and cabbage soup
Chef Bobby Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre in St. Clair Shores joins in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
St. Clair Shores students learn the science of energy with Green Machines
FOX 2's Deena Centofanti takes us to Violet Elementary in St. Clair Shores where students are learning the science of energy and electricity with Green Machine bicycles.
Sabby's Lounge at Rockin' The Shores festival
Festival co-founder Vinnie Dombroski joined us on Live at Eleven with Chef Tony Miserendino from Sabby's Lounge to tell us more about the festival.
Rockin' the Shores Beer and Music Festival Sept. 17
Sponge joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the music festival and give us a sample of their sound.
Chef Bobby's oven roasted chicken recipe
Chef Robert Nahra from Lakeland Banquet and Event Centre joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Brownies On The Lake's balsamic vinaigrette recipe
Chef Brad Bardell from Brownies On The Lake in St. Clair Shores joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with general manager Barbara Upton.
St. Clair Riverfest July 28-31
Offshore racer and Rivers Bend Marina owner Ed Smith joins us on The Nine to tell us more about the festival.