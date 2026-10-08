Three dead in boat crash near MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township

The Brief A crash that left a boat capsized near MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township left three people dead. The crash took place Wednesday night around 8 p.m. with the bodies found at 5 a.m. this morning. One passenger aboard the craft swam to shore and survived.



Three people are dead after their boat capsized Wednesday night, with one passenger surviving.

The backstory:

The bodies of three people were recovered at 5 a.m. Thursday near MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township, said the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

A passenger aboard the boat reported being involved in an accident at 8 p.m. last night. The passenger swam to shore where a resident called 911.

The Marine Division deputies and members of the MCSO Underwater Search and Rescue Team responded and began searching for the remaining three people through the evening.

This morning the bodies of the three other passengers were found deceased at the scene.

"The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones involved.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available," the sheriff's office said in a release. "The investigation remains active and ongoing."