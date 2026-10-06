Death investigated in Sterling Heights

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The Brief A man was found shot in front of a home in Sterling Heights, police said. A neighbor called 911 Monday evening after hearing a gunshot. Police say there's no apparent threat to the public.



Police in Sterling Heights are investigating after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sterling Heights death investigation

What we know:

Police say someone called 911 after 7:30 p.m. Monday to say they’d heard a gunshot.

Police responded and found a man in the front yard of one of the houses, and say he’d appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say there is no apparent threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t identified the victim and are still notifying the family.

Police also haven’t given any other details about what may have happened or led up to the shooting, or why they believe there is no threat to the public.

Local perspective:

The body was found in the 11000 block of Erdmann Road, which is near Clinton River Road and 19 Mile Road.