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United Airlines confirmed it was having a systemwide outage Monday afternoon, just days after a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration’s network prompted a nationwide ground stop.

Chicago-based United said in a statement that the technology problem it is troubleshooting affects departing flights, but it does not have any impact on flights in progress or United Express flights.

United apologized to customers for the inconvenience on social media.

A recording posted on the ATC app showed a United pilot in Houston asking the tower for permission to stay put at the gate until the system was working again. The app combines live air traffic control radio feeds with real-time visual aircraft tracking.