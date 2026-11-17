The Brief The University of Michigan’s Police Department signed a contract with Flock Safety worth more than $127,000. College students across the country have been a sizable part of the pushback against Flock, prompting many local governments to not renew their Flock contracts. On campus, many students say a Flock presence would simply go too far.



Many communities across our area have dropped their contracts with Flock Safety after privacy concerns and national cases of abuse, but it’s a different story at the University of Michigan.



They inked a deal with Flock to install more than a dozen cameras across campus. Many students say they were blindsided by the move.

Big picture view:

The University of Michigan’s Police Department signed a contract with Flock Safety worth more than $127,000, but despite that deal it’s not clear when or if those cameras will ultimately be installed.

The University has already added non-Flock cameras at the entrances of campus buildings, parts of the Diag and other main corridors.

College students across the country have been a sizable part of the pushback against Flock, prompting many local governments to not renew their Flock contracts or abandon any plans to seek a contract with the security company all together.

What they're saying:

On campus, many students say a Flock presence would simply go too far.

"I feel like the lack of information surrounding this just shows how they don’t want us to know about this a lot and I feel like there might be ulterior motives like surveillance from the government and I feel like that’s been increasing, not only through Flock cameras but through other measures that have been taken, so I think that’s we should have more of a say in what goes on our campus," said sophomore Zainab Ahmed. "The university is already, like, used surveillance in really invasive ways against students the past couple years.

"There’s the huge thing where they hired private security contractors to follow and harassed students who were involved in the Palestine activism. That was terrible. I think surveillance is terrible in the university doesn’t have a right to do into students and use the various ways."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the University to ask why the Flock cameras have not been installed and whether they plan to do so. We haven’t heard back yet.

No comment yet from Flock Safety either.

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