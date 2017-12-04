6th Annual Recovery Live Residency Tour: pop up dinner and show
A pop-up dinner is happening this weekend in Ann Arbor. The pop-up dinner is part of the Michigan Face of Addiction Tour.
The Jeremy Kittel Band at The Ark Oct.1
Jeremy Kittel combines Celtic, old-time, jazz, and classical music to create an eclectic sound all his own.
EB I-94 closed at Baker Road due to overturned semi
Spirit of Detroit celebrates University of Michigan's 200th anniversary
The Spirit of Detroit will look a little blue for the rest of the month. It will be sporting a University of Michigan shirt to commemorate the university's 200th anniversary
Smoke's Poutinerie location opens in Ann Arbor
The Canadian food favorite poutine has been popping up in all kinds of eateries lately.
Cinetopia Film Festival Coming in June
Spanning 10 days, the Cinetopia Film Festival brings more than 60 films to the Detroit, Dearborn and Ann Arbor area. The event will include feature-length dramas, comedies and documentaries from the world's best festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto an SXSW and Tribecca.
New York Pizza Depot celebrating 20 years in Ann Arbor
Domenico Telemaco joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Ann Arbor startup FarmLogs helping farmers across the country
FarmLogs founder Jesse Vollmar joins us on The Nine.
Plum Market celebrating 10 years
Chef Randy Weed from Plum Market joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Chris Dupont at the Yellow Barn Nov. 12
He joined us on The Nine to give us a sample of his sound.
President Obama to speak in Ann Arbor ahead of Election Day
Students and others have been filing into the area all morning long in hopes of hearing the president speak. Doors open for the event at Ray Fisher Stadium at 9 a.m.
'Screw It: Doin' Time on the Line' premieres Oct. 27
Tim Campos joins us on The Nine ahead of the premiere of his play, "Screw It: Doin' Time on the Line."
Eating You Alive premiere screening Oct. 5
Marc Ramirez joins us on The Nine with producer/director Paul David Kennamer Jr. and producer Merrilee D. Jacobs to tell us more about the film.
HGTV Urban Oasis sweepstakes home revealed in Ann Arbor
It's within walking distance to downtown Ann Arbor, and is in the Water Hill area close to the University of Michigan.
Out and About at Tiny Lions cat cafe in Ann Arbor
FOX 2's Derek Kevra takes us to Tiny Lions in Ann Arbor where the cats roam free.
Ann Arbor doctor invents hidden wine purses
The bags aren't just for wine, though, and that wasn't the bags original intention either.
Stop in at Knight's Steakhouse during Ann Arbor Art Fair
Susie Sutter from Knight's Steakhouse joins us on The Nine at the Ann Arbor Art Fair.
Stop in at Ashley's during Ann Arbor Art Fair
Cool down at the Arr Arbor Art Fair with a Bloody Mary from Ashley's.
Knockerball craze comes to southeast Michigan
Derek tried it out and says it's a bit of a workout, as the balls weigh about 15-20 lbs., but it's also a lot of fun.
Back2Roots Bistro's black bean pasta
Executive Chef James Raynak at Back2Roots Bistro joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.