Cinetopia Film Festival Coming in June
Spanning 10 days, the Cinetopia Film Festival brings more than 60 films to the Detroit, Dearborn and Ann Arbor area. The event will include feature-length dramas, comedies and documentaries from the world's best festivals, including Sundance, Cannes, Venice, Toronto an SXSW and Tribecca.