VOA Michigan helps 21-year Army veteran out of homelessness
Derrick Williams, a 21-year Army veteran, overcame homelessness with help from VOA Michigan.
What they're saying:
"I had left living with somebody, then I just went directly into the shelter instead of continually trying to live with people," Williams said.
His case manager at VOA Michigan is also a veteran.
"When I got out, I had no idea of any of these programs. I wasn’t told about any of these programs when I got out. So, to have this knowledge and these resources, and to give back – it’s like paying it forward to other veterans. I take pride in that," said Noel Gregory.
VOA Michigan
Big picture view:
If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.
Make Camo your Cause
Dig deeper:
FOX and its employees are partnering with the U.S.VETS "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.
But the campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees.
U.S.VETS encourages every American to:
- Shop exclusive camo apparel at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.
- Wear camo on Veterans Day, November 11.
- Share camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day.
- Donate on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.
The Source: Information in this article was taken from an interview with VOA Michigan and a Michigan veteran.