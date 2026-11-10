VOA Michigan helps 21-year Army veteran out of homelessness

The Brief FOX is partnering with U.S.VETS and its "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign for the sixth straight year to help end veteran homelessness. FOX invites you to join us in donating to U.S.VETS while wearing camouflage to raise awareness of homeless veterans. VOA Michigan offers a comprehensive range of services for veterans and their families.



Derrick Williams, a 21-year Army veteran, overcame homelessness with help from VOA Michigan.

What they're saying:

"I had left living with somebody, then I just went directly into the shelter instead of continually trying to live with people," Williams said.

His case manager at VOA Michigan is also a veteran.

"When I got out, I had no idea of any of these programs. I wasn’t told about any of these programs when I got out. So, to have this knowledge and these resources, and to give back – it’s like paying it forward to other veterans. I take pride in that," said Noel Gregory.

VOA Michigan

Big picture view:

If you'd like to help VOA Michigan transform more lives, you can go to www.voami.org for more information.

Make Camo your Cause

Dig deeper:

FOX and its employees are partnering with the U.S.VETS "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

But the campaign is not exclusive to FOX employees.

U.S.VETS encourages every American to:

Shop exclusive camo apparel at shop.usvets.org to benefit U.S.VETS.

Wear camo on Veterans Day, November 11.

Share camo through social media using #HONORUSVETS on Veterans Day.

Donate on or before 11/11 to help prevent and end veteran homelessness.

Get more information here .