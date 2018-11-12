Lauren Bruner, one of last survivors of USS Arizona, dies at 98
Lauren Bruner, one of the last four survivors of the attack on the USS Arizona by Japanese planes on Dec. 7, 1941, died Tuesday in California. He was 98.
Memorial service for veterans whose remains were found at Cantrell Funeral Home
The remains of military veterans found in an abandoned funeral home in Detroit will be laid to rest Monday with military honors, in honor of Veterans Day.
Le'Host The Hair Company's veteran benefit program
The owner of a specialty wig shop in Ferndale is doing something special this Veterans Day.
Pingree Detroit employing veterans to make leather goods
Pingree Detroit is the only leather and accessories company in Detroit where you can buy items made by veterans made in the Motor City.
War Dog memorial dedicated in Lake Orion
The newest addition to The Orion Veterans Memorial in Lake Orion was unveiled Saturday, The War Dog Memorial.
Missing Waterford soldier died by suicide
A military man who had been missing from Waterford for a week was found deceased Wednesday. The Waterford Police Department says Command Sgt. David Folsom died by suicide.
Body of missing Waterford military man with PTSD found
The body of a military man who had been missing from Waterford since July 2 was found Wednesday, according to a search and rescue team.
Army's 2nd Annual Cruisin' at the D
The Detroit Arsenal is holding its second annual Cruisin' at the D event, which honors our heritage as part of the Motor City and also helps us celebrate the U.S. Army's 242nd Birthday on June 14.
Livonia sailor named United States Reserve Sailor of the Year
Being recognizez at the office for a job well done is always a special accomplishment. But when that office is the United States Navy - that's a little more special than usual.
Boots on the Ground in Detroit helping homeless veterans
FOX 2's Roop Raj introduces us to Boots on the Ground in Detroit.
Volunteers work to rehab Detroit's Hamilton Nursing Home
Home Depot is working with the Michigan Veterans Foundation to renovate the Hamilton Nursing Home on Detroit's east side.
Stiggy's Dogs train shelter dogs as veteran companions
Donna Fournier, Deanna Zwiesele and veteran Andrew Turner join us on The Nine to tell us more about Stiggy's Dogs and how it's impacted their lives.
The Mission Continues' Motown Muster June 24-29
Detroit Service Platoon Leader James Ellsberry joined us in studio to tell us more about the service marathon.