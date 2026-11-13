Warren home explosion sends wall into neighbor’s house, debris flying

The Brief An explosion at a vacant Warren home hurled a wall into the house next door and littered the street with debris. Nobody was hurt. Investigators aren’t sure why the home exploded.



Warren fire officials are investigating after a home explosion rocked a neighborhood late Thursday night.

Warren home explosion

What we know:

A home exploded late Thursday just after 11:30 p.m. in Warren, blowing out neighbors’ windows and shaking homes several streets over.

This happened in the area of Hendricks and Elroy avenues, which is near Toepfer and Schoenherr roads.

We’re told by fire officials no one was hurt and neighbors say the home was vacant.

The wall of the home that exploded flew off and crashed into the home next door. Many neighbors have broken windows and debris was scattered up and down the street.

What we don't know:

Fire officials don’t know what caused the home to explode.

What they're saying:

Neighbors we spoke to say they’ve never heard, seen or felt anything like this before.

"We felt (the explosion) at our quarters, about a half mile away. Basically it’s damaged quite a few homes here on the block, and we got here it was just all flames and the wall of the house actually blew off into the home next door," said Warren Fire Battalion Chief, Robert Loring.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.