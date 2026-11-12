'Fire all over the place': 2-alarm high-rise blaze breaks out at Detroit apartment

The Brief A two-alarm fire originated from the ninth floor of the 12-story Pallister Plaisance apartments. The Thursday morning fire left four injured including two children. One man had to be rescued from the ninth floor using a lift, according to DFD.



Three people, including two children were hospitalized with smoke inhalation from a two-alarm high-rise apartment fire Thursday morning.

The backstory:

Multiple crews were at the apartment at the Pallister Plaisance at 888 Pallister Street. The fire was contained and was out by 9 a.m.

The apartment is located just east of the Lodge freeway.

Detroit Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Urbas says the original alarm came in at 8:11 a.m. Two companies arrived, followed by all of them.

"Within five to six minutes we had all companies here," he said. "We called an immediate second alarm because we had an occupied 12-story apartment building. Companies went up and found a fire in a dirty hallway on (the ninth) floor, it originated at 9:13 a.m."

Urbis said numerous tenants were rescued and between eight to 11 residents were found to have suffered smoke inhalation.

One resident was rescued from the west side of the building.

"One man was hanging out, he was in 912," he said. "We used Ladder Seven and got our platform up to him."

Fire on the 9th floor

More Details:

One resident, Duran Henderson, spoke to FOX 2 about the fire.

"The fire alarm kept going off," he said. "We got in the hallway and you could see the smoke. You could see the smoke coming out of the vents. I go down to the ninth floor and you couldn't even see out the window of the ninth floor – it was that black."

Duran, who lives on the 10th floor said the east side of the building was where the fire was located when he was evacuated.

"You could see that there was fire all over the place. A man was hanging out of the window and they had to evacuate him with the boom on the fire truck," he said. "They did a good job, they was fast, efficient and they was coming up the stairs when I was going out."

He said that at least two residents were taken by ambulance from the scene.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.