Weekend I-696 closure has drivers frustrated as construction relief nears the horizon

The Brief Drivers in Oakland County will have more construction headaches over the weekend as a large chunk of westbound I-696 is shut down. A large part of westbound I-696 from I-75 to the Lodge will be closed all weekend for a traffic shift which moves westbound traffic back to its newly rebuilt original side.



More highway closure headaches are coming to Metro Detroit drivers over the weekend, with a large chunk of westbound I-696 being shut down for the weekend ahead of a major traffic shift.

However, MDOT said it is a good thing as it marks a milestone in a long-running operation.

What drivers are saying about I-696

What they're saying:

"I’m tired of it every day, but it’s really making my commute east to west even harder than what it is," said Eric Lee.

Eric Lee told FOX 2 what so many drivers are feeling as the ‘here we go again’s,' start playing through their heads.

Yes, a large part of westbound I-696 from I-75 to the Lodge will be closed all weekend for a traffic shift which moves westbound traffic back to its newly rebuilt original side.

The freeway and all ramps will be closed during the shift.

When it reopens early Monday morning, all westbound I-696 ramps will be back open except M1 and Woodward.

"We want you to take westbound 696 to South 75, west of Davison north on M-10, the opposite of what our EB detour is, but that’s a good 25–26 miles and a lot of folks aren’t going to do that, so the locals are going to see a lot heavier westbound traffic this weekend so take that into account wherever you are headed," said Diane Cross.

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What's next:

In the meantime, being one step closer to the end of the long and winding road of further rebuilding is one small thing to be thankful for.

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and destroyed while crossover work is finished. It is set to reopen before the end of 2026.

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