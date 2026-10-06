Westbound I-696 ramps reopening on Oct. 12 after months of closures

The Brief Westbound I-696 ramps will reopen to traffic on Oct. 12. Before the ramps reopen, the highway between I-75 and M-10 will close so crews can move westbound traffic back onto their original side. The only ramp not reopening is the Woodward off-ramp, which reopens on Oct. 17.



The light at the end of the I-696 tunnel is growing brighter with construction coming to an end over the next several weeks.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it will reopen several ramps onto westbound I-696 next week. But first, one more large closure as crews move traffic onto its original side.

I-696 construction update

Big picture view:

According to MDOT, westbound I-696 will close from I-75 to M-10 this upcoming weekend.

The closure is to move westbound traffic back to its original side now that roadway is completed. During that weekend shift, the freeway and all its ramps between the two highways will be closed.

Then, on Monday Oct. 12, almost all westbound ramps will reopen to travel.

Timeline:

From 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, Westbound I-696 will be closed from I-75 to M-10.

Then, on Monday, access back onto westbound I-696 will be restored at the following ramps:

I-75

Campbell Hilton/Bermuda Mohawk

M-1/Woodward ON ONLY

(M-1/Woodward OFF RAMP REMAINS CLOSED till Sat 10/17)

Coolidge

Greenfield

Southfield

Evergreen

Lahser

US-24/Telegraph

When will I-696 fully reopen?

Dig deeper:

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detours are still in effect for that direction of travel.

MDOT says crossover work needs to be completed. It's expected to be done by the end of the year.