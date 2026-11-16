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The Brief A Fraser officer has been arrested after allegedly punching a detained person multiple times in the face." Officials say the alleged assault happened after Allen arrested the person, who, according to records, was being "uncooperative and combative."



An officer in Fraser was accused of abusing a person who was detained while at a Warren hospital.

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Macomb County prosecutors say Bianca Denise Allen, 36, is accused of hitting the detainee on Oct. 6 at Henry Ford Hospital in Warren. She has been suspended without pay.

Officials say the alleged assault happened after Allen arrested the person, who, according to records, was being "uncooperative and combative," and "consumed an unknown substance during the arrest." The detainee was restrained at the hospital for emergency treatment and allegedly swore and spat at Allen, who then repeatedly punched the detainee in the face multiple times.

"We expect every member of our community to follow the law, and that expectation applies equally to those sworn to enforce it," Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in the release. "No one receives special treatment because of a badge, a position or a title. No one is treated differently because of who they are. Accountability must be impartial, and the law must apply equally to everyone."

What's next:

Allen’s bond at $5,000.

Allen is scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Dec. 15.

She faces a 93-day misdemeanor.

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