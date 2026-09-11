The Brief Dylan Larkin will appear at training camp with the Detroit Red Wings ahead of the 2026-27 season. Uncertainty of leadership at the top of the team's management has added to questions around what the Wings will look like this upcoming year. The team will start the season without a captain.



Amid uncertainty at the top of the Detroit Red Wings leadership, Dylan Larkin will remain with the team and be in attendance at training camp.

The former captain issued a statement on the team's social account that he will be with the team as they get ready for the upcoming season. No captain will be named when the 2026-27 season starts.

"I've appreciated those candid conversations, and I will be at training camp with my teammates," read the statement. "When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team."

Dylan Larkin Status

What they're saying:

"Over the past couple of weeks, Red Wings leadership and I have had several in-depth discussions," began the statement.

"When new leadership is in place, we'll talk further about the direction of the team. We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."

The backstory:

The team added Larkin was under contract as a member of the team and any conversations about his future with the team will "take place privately."

Two months earlier, the team parted ways with Steve Yzerman as general manager as discontent with Larkin bubbled over following another disappointing season.

A search for his replacement is underway, while Yzerman will slide into a senior advisor role with the franchise amid what the team is calling "a leadership transition."

The Red Wings said in a statement that both internal and external candidates will be considered for the next leader of hockey operations.

"The Detroit Red Wings today announced a change in hockey operations leadership, with Steve Yzerman transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager," the team said in a statement. "Yzerman will continue serving the organization as senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. A search for a new head of hockey operations is underway."

This last season was a disappointment for the Wings, which missed the playoffs – adding to the longest active playoff drought in the NHL.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization" said Ilitch. "I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves."

The Red Wings postseason absence has reached 10 straight seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in 2016.

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