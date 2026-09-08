Family of woman killed outside Southfield TGI Fridays sounds off after suspect released

The Brief 58-year-old Sonja Bruner was shot and killed outside a TGI Fridays in Southfield. Her family is now speaking after the suspect was released from custody.



The family of a 58-year-old woman shot and killed outside a TGI Fridays in Southfield are speaking after the 35-year-old suspect was released from custody on Tuesday.

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The family were devastated and heartbroken. They describe 58-year-old Sonja Bruner as kind and free-spirited. She recently lost her son and husband and they say she was just trying to make the most out of life without them. But now it’s something they’ll have to do, figure out life without her.

"She was loving, very loving. She loved her grandkids. She always wanted to be involved and help people. She always loved to help people," said sister Anika Waddell.

"This man took somebody away from us that we love, and we can’t bring her back. He still got life in him. He still got his family. His mother can still hug him. His mother can still talk to him. We can’t talk to our sister," said sister Valesia Waddell Crump.

"I was heartbroken because he took my daughter’s life, and you shot her like a dog. She was a human being. She had family. He didn’t have to do that. It’s always ways to change and do things in life. You don’t have to go to violence," said mother Gwendolyn Taylor.

"People are saying different things about what happened, but what I get from the video, my sister’s gun never left her side. My sister was intoxicated. All of them men was standing around my sister. Ain’t no way that not one sensible man tried to help her. As a man, you are a protector."

"He should not be out, period. He should not even have the chance to be out and my sister’s life is gone," said Crump.

What's next:

The family wants everyone involved to be held responsible, including the organizer of the event that night, known as Lavish Biker Bash.