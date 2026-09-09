I-94 EB reopened at I-275 after semi-truck crash dumps aluminum scraps
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FOX 2 - A semi-truck crash dumping apparent scrap aluminum on I-94 eastbound has kept the freeway closed for hours Wednesday morning.
As of 9:50 a.m. the freeway was reopened.
The backstory:
The crash took place in the early morning hours, causing a massive cleanup operation to clear the highway.
Viewer CK who submitted a photo from the scene taken at about 4 a.m., noted that the scrap aluminum resembled money.
Below is a photo from MDOT's camera system at 8:30 a.m.
Still photo from an MDOT traffic camera.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
The Source: Information for this story is from an eye witness and MDOT.