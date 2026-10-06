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Dylan Larkin plays and scores in his first game for the Red Wings since asking for a trade

FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Red Wings
Published October 6, 2026 9:59 PM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 9:59 PM EDT
Return of the Dead Wings? Detroit fans upset with state of the team
Return of the Dead Wings? Detroit fans upset with state of the team

Return of the Dead Wings? Detroit fans upset with state of the team

The previously winless Detroit Red Wings knocked off the previously unbeaten Ottawa Senators 5-4 Tuesday night, in a game where fans could get tickets for as little at $7. Former team captain Dylan Larkin, who requested a trade in the offseason made his debut for the year, scoring a goal and an assist, even garnering a few cheers. But overall fans were still upset with the team, that hasn't made the playoffs in over a decade.  Some fans even wore paper bags over their heads as they headed into the game. 

DETROIT (AP) - Dylan Larkin played for the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night for the first time since asking for a trade and scored 13 minutes into his return.

Larkin was cheered by the same crowd that booed him when he touched the puck on his first shift of the game. Larkin was slow to get back defensively, and Ottawa’s Tim Stützle scored off the rush.

He made up for it by putting the puck in to give the Red Wings the lead later in the first period. The polar-opposite reactions were a fitting latest chapter in one of the most bizarre ongoing stories in hockey.

Larkin remains in limbo several months after his trade request became public and Detroit’s longtime general manager, Steve Yzerman, was abruptly moved out of that role in mid-July. He was stripped of the captaincy, reported to training camp despite being injured, missed the start of the season because of injury and received a frosty reaction from home fans during introductions prior to their first game last week.

Coach Todd McLellan said following the morning skate that Larkin would play against the unbeaten Senators as long as the 30-year-old center was cleared by doctors. Larkin was activated off injured reserve prior to taking the ice for pregame warmups.

Larkin is a Michigan native who has played his entire NHL career with Detroit, which last made the playoffs in his rookie season a decade ago. That is the longest active drought of the league’s 32 teams.

Fans at the home opener taped over Larkin’s name with such things as "Loser," "Traitor" and "Leavin" and at times chanted, "Sell the team."

Larkin initially last spring gave the Red Wings only three destinations he’d accept a trade to — Florida, Minnesota and Vegas — before reportedly adding more possibilities in recent weeks.

Red Wings set to host undefeated Ottawa as Dylan Larkin set to make season debut
Red Wings set to host undefeated Ottawa as Dylan Larkin set to make season debut

Red Wings set to host undefeated Ottawa as Dylan Larkin set to make season debut

Dylan Larkin was skating with the first line in the morning skate today, and also with the power play unit. He is set to make his season debut, months after asking for a trade.  The Red Wings stripped him of his captaincy but didn't trade him.  Fans have boo'd the team, which started 0-2 with two home games so far.  Hours before the game tickets fell to as low as $7 on some apps. 

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