Person in custody after 5-year-old shot in the face at Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a 5-year-old child was critically injured when shot in the face with an unsecured firearm inside a Detroit home, police said Saturday.
The backstory:
Police were dispatched Friday afternoon to a residence near Greydale and Pilgrim in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood for a report of a child being shot.
What we know:
Two adults and three children, ages 2, 4 and 5, were inside the home when the firearm discharged.
The 5-year-old child was shot in the face and taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.
What they're saying:
In a brief interview with chief Todd Bettison at the city's tree lighting ceremony, he confirmed it was "another case of an unsecured weapon" and said "someone's going to jail."
The Source: Previous FOX 2 reporting and information from the Detroit Police Department was used for this story.