The Brief The shooting happened Friday afternoon at a home near Greydale and Pilgrim in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood. Police said the weapon was unsecured. The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.



A suspect is in custody after a 5-year-old child was critically injured when shot in the face with an unsecured firearm inside a Detroit home, police said Saturday.

The backstory:

Police were dispatched Friday afternoon to a residence near Greydale and Pilgrim in Detroit's Brightmoor neighborhood for a report of a child being shot.

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What we know:

Two adults and three children, ages 2, 4 and 5, were inside the home when the firearm discharged.

The 5-year-old child was shot in the face and taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

What they're saying:

In a brief interview with chief Todd Bettison at the city's tree lighting ceremony, he confirmed it was "another case of an unsecured weapon" and said "someone's going to jail."