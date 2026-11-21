article

The Detroit Lions put center Cade Mays on injured reserve, losing a player they gave a $25 million, three-year contract in free agency to solidify the position.

Detroit also signed defensive back Nick Whiteside off its practice squad on Saturday and promoted linebacker Owen Pappoe from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Lions (7-2) host Tampa Bay (3-6) on Sunday.

Mays was ruled out against the Buccaneers on Friday with an ankle injury and was put on IR the next day. He played in just two games this season, making his debut with the team on Oct. 25 after breaking his right wrist in training camp.

Detroit targeted him in the offseason after he started in 27 games for the Carolina Panthers over the previous four years.

Juice Scruggs has filled in for Mays, starting seven games and playing in two games as a reserve. Scruggs was acquired from Houston in a trade for running back David Montgomery in March.



