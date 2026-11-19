The Brief A Detroit fire captain and his boss should be reprimanded after an incident in October 2025, according to Detroit's inspector general. The fire captain abused his authority, became with staff, and threatened to shut down the business, witnesses said. His supervisor also failed to discipline him after being told of the incident, the OIG said.



A Detroit fire captain should be disciplined for abusing his authority after he tried to leverage his position and gain entry into an event venue last October.

That's the conclusion of the Office of Inspector General, which found both Fire Captain Michael Slater and his direct supervisor, Fire Marshal Donald Thomas, had broken department rules.

Slater was attending an event for his wife's birthday when he tried to skip the line to get into the building. He flashed his badge to event staff after arriving at a venue on Oct. 4, 2025, asking "anything you can do for me?" After he was denied entry, he became aggressive with venue staff before threatening to shut the business down.

The 15-page OIG report released this week included witness statements, surveillance video reviews, and other salacious details.

‘I will get this b**** shut down’

Big picture view:

Slater abused his authority by attempting to gain access to an event venue before becoming hostile toward staff and aggressively confronting the employees, the OIG concluded in a report more than a year after the incident unfolded.

He eventually threatened to shut down the business after being denied entry and repeatedly told to exit the venue.

Witnesses told the OIG Slater made several concerning comments:

"Anything you can do for me?" he asked after approaching a staff member and flashing his badge.

"Nothing you can do for a fire marshal?" he said to a second staff member

He asked about the venue's capacity before stating "cus even if you’re one over I'll get this mother***** shut down."

"You better not be 1 guest over or I will get this b**** shut down," Slater shouted at one employee

Slater also pushed past the manager on duty at the venue and bypassed security.

"Captain Slater’s actions demonstrate a misuse of city-issued credentials and are a direct violation of departmental standards," the report states.

Fire Marshall: It's ‘he said, she said’

Dig deeper:

Slater's boss spoke to venue staff but never disciplined the fire captain, the OIG later stated. Fire Marshal Thomas was informed of Slater's actions from the mayor's office, but didn't believe he would behave that way.

When asked about Slater's conduct, Thomas said:

"Based upon what I know about Captain Slater, I just don’t see him behaving in that manner, he was not trying to badge into a place but ‘flashed his badge to show that he worked for the Fire Marshal Division and that he had noted that there were some violations while he was in line.’"

Thomas did not review any surveillance footage of the incident and did not carry out any investigation into Slater, telling the OIG "it's basically he said, she said."

The OIG alleged Thomas of abusing his authority by failing to enforce department rules.

"Fire Marshal Thomas’ lack of supervisory oversight increases risk of abuse by DFD public servants who report to him, as it allows open disregard for the public and DFD’s policies without fear of any consequences," the OIG report stated.

Fire Captain, Marshall, deny report

The other side:

Both Slater and his boss Thomas denied any wrongdoing.

In his statement to the OIG, Slater says the investigation "does not accurately reflect" what happened. He said they never tried to gain unauthorized entrance or early access to the venue.

He also reported smelling marijuana inside the venue and believes the security's actions were retaliatory in response to the report. He also took issue with the OIG not interviewing what his friends and family who were there with him observed.

Thomas said it was inaccurate that he did not discipline Slater.

"The night of the incident, Captain Slater received a verbal reprimand from me," he stated in his response.

He also said the witness testimony was incomplete and reviewing surveillance video without sound "represents an incomplete investigation."