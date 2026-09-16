Detroit police chief subject of inspector general probe after call to activist

The Brief Todd Bettison is now the focus of an investigation by Detroit's office of inspector general. The police chief called individuals asking that they remove social posts of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. Former police officials said allegations could lead to a loss of public trust.



Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison is now the focus of an investigation by the city's office of inspector general after calls he made to citizens requesting they remove posts made on social media.

The images show Detroit Mayor Mary Waters with an ex-boyfriend.

The OIG confirmed the probe into the chief had to do with actions relating to the social media posts made by Marvin Walker and Jahdante Smith, a local activist who said his phone was confiscated after taking the call from Bettison.

Bettison has admitted to asking both individuals to remove the photos.

Former police react

Ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Bettison should not have gotten involved in the mayor's personal matters.

"Did he commit misconduct in office? That's a question that certainly the OIG is going to be taking a look at. Did he use department resources improperly? Certainly these are all allegations," Craig said, adding that if Bettison was dishonest, it could "exacerbate the matter."

"Public trust is hard to gain and easy to lose," he said.

Marvin Walker investigation

What we know:

The Detroit Police has referred its investigation into Marvin Walker, who is a Detroit businessman and activist with a criminal past. Walker is also a former romantic partner of Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. The two were romantically involved back when she served on city council.

What we don't know:

It’s not clear what Detroit Police were investigating, or when their investigation involving Walker began. Charlie LeDuff with The Michigan Enjoyer reported Aug. 26 that Walker is alleging Sheffield used him during her time on city council to collect illegal kickbacks. It’s an allegation the mayor has denied.

Walker also denies the allegations that LeDuff reported in the Michigan Enjoyer.

You can read the mayor's statement in full below.

Jahdante Smith connection

The backstory:

Last month, Smith was stopped by Detroit police , handcuffed, and told that officers had a search warrant to confiscate his phone.

Smith is questioning the timing of the seizure and told FOX 2 he believes the development was an "overuse of power."

"I think it was a witch-hunt. I think the executive branch of Detroit City government tremendously overstepped their power," he said on Monday.

He also called on the police union to hold a vote of no confidence.

"I think we have a lot of officers who risk their lives. They follow orders whether good or bad and I think a lot of officers were put in the line of fire under this investigation without their knowing - thinking there was some actual criminality here when the chief was weaponizing his department against civilians," he said.

What they're saying:

Smith says that Walker sent him the photos months ago, and Smith had only posted them to call attention to other community concerns he wanted to address with the mayor.

Smith says he got a phone call from the city’s community relations director asking him to take the photos down, had an exchange with the mayor’s father on social media, and then got a few phone calls from Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, including one on Aug. 5.

Smith didn’t take the photos down.

Then on Aug. 19, near Hart Plaza, Smith was with his son when he was handcuffed and eventually released by DPD officers, but says police took his phone.

READ MORE: Detroit man questions police seizure of phone after saying he posted photos of mayor

The other side:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison released this statement saying:

"I asked Mr. Smith to remove the photos because, as a man and a father, I found them to be inappropriate and believed they were intended to shame and humiliate a woman—something no woman deserves.

"The ongoing criminal investigation involving Mr. Smith is completely unrelated to this matter and began before my phone call with him on August 5, 2026.

"That investigation was initiated after a citizen filed a complaint with the Detroit Police Department alleging that Mr. Smith threatened her life. The evidence was presented to a judge, who issued a search warrant that ultimately led to the seizure of Mr. Smith’s phone.

"Any suggestion that I influenced or used the investigation for any other purpose is completely false because the facts and timeline speak for themselves."

Mayor Sheffield’s response

Meanwhile:

Last month, Mayor Sheffield issued a statement as well:

"Over the past year, private photographs and communications have been used to bully, harass, and intimidate me.

"I have largely remained silent, but I am compelled to address it now as Marvin Walker, whom I dated years ago, is fabricating lies in an obvious attempt to protect himself from his own criminal and legal troubles.

"I want to be crystal clear — NO city funds were ever provided to Mr. Walker, nor has he ever received any city contract."