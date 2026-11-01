Mike Rogers discusses surprise endorsement from Rep. Haley Stevens

The Brief Mike Rogers said Rep. Haley Stevens called him on Nov. 1 and backed his Senate run after a fallout with Abdul El-Sayed. According to Rogers, Stevens wanted a controversial ad condemned and that the dispute helped drive her endorsement. Rogers believes some Democrats see El-Sayed as too extreme.



GOP candidate for Senate Mike Rogers sat down with Fox 2 Detroit to discuss U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens' recent endorsement of him.

Haley Stevens endorses Rogers

The backstory:

During an exclusive Nov. 1 interview on The Pulse, Rogers said Stevens' endorsement came that morning as both campaigns moved toward Nov. 3. He tied her decision to a campaign event planned for Nov. 1 and to a dispute over campaign messaging.

According to Rogers, Stevens had been "disinvited" from a campaign event set for Sunday. He said that happened after she asked for a controversial ad to be condemned.

Rogers said, "I was shocked by it. I thought it was pretty low ball politics," as he described how Stevens was treated. He also said, "I think she picked up the phone today after having lots of apparent conversations with a lot of people."

Rogers continued saying Stevens "got almost 70 percent of the African American vote in the city of Detroit," and said he welcomed her support "because of the hate that's been going on."

He called the ad at the center of the dispute "the most racist ad I've seen, maybe in my political lifetime."

Local perspective:

Rogers said he has been talking with voters and said Stevens' support matters in Detroit. He said his campaign has been talking about housing, education and grocery access for seniors, including what he described as food deserts.

Rogers claims he is using Stevens' backing to argue that his "Democrats for Rogers" effort is bigger than one endorsement. He said some Democrats are uneasy with Abdul El-Sayed and said that is showing up in Detroit.

"First of all, this, the Democrats for Rogers is real. It's not a campaign gimmick thing," Rogers stated.

He also said the group has "taken on its own life" and argued that some Democrats see El-Sayed as too extreme.

Rogers also pointed to former Democratic Party chair Lon Johnson, saying Johnson is among Democrats who won't vote for El-Sayed.