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The Brief A Michigan city ranks No. 1 for retirement for the second consecutive year. Weirton, West Virginia, and Homosassa Springs, Florida, ranked second and third. The rankings increasingly favored affordable cities with retiree-friendly taxes.



Many people work their entire life to get to retirement – which comes the consideration of where to live out the rest of one’s golden years.

And for the second year in a row, the same Michigan city ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report which gathered data and ranked the top places to live for retirees in 2027.

Map: Top 20 best cities to retire in the US in 2027

For the full ranking, click here.

Midland ranks No. 1 again

Photo from city of Midland Facebook page.

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Midland, Michigan, has secured the title of the No. 1 spot for the best place to retire in the U.S. for the second consecutive year, according to the newly released 2027 rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

The Midwestern city clinched the top spot due to standout scores in overall affordability and retiree-friendly taxes, demonstrating that older adults can find financial peace of mind without having to compromise on quality of life.

Midland, which is 20 miles northwest of Saginaw and Bay City, sits near multiple waterways, including the Tittabawassee, Chippewa, and Pine rivers.

It also has Dow Gardens and Whiting Forest, featuring a 110-acre botanical garden and the longest elevated canopy walk in the country.

The Chippewa Nature Center in Midland has over 1,500 acres with miles of trails, not to mention 70 city parks covering 2,700 acres of parkland, plus the 22-mile Pere Marquette Rail-Trail.

Big picture view:

The updated list reflects a major shift in retiree priorities, with affordability taking center stage amid rising economic pressures. U.S. News adjusted its scoring weights across more than 850 evaluated cities to mirror these concerns, prompting dramatic shifts on its leader board.

Notable moves include West Virginia’s Weirton claiming the No. 2 spot, Homosassa Springs, Florida, taking No. 3, and Paducah, Kentucky, leaping into the top 10 at No. 8.

Traditional retirement havens in Florida and Texas dominated the broader list of the top 250 destinations, buoyed by favorable tax codes and low living expenses.

With high-ranking entries such as The Woodlands and Spring in Texas alongside Florida’s Homosassa Springs and Palm Coast, the 2027 index underlines a clear national trend: today’s retirees are seeking locations where their savings stretch the farthest.

Photo from city of Midland Facebook page.