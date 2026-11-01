Child killed in 3 vehicle crash in Detroit

The Brief A child died after a three-vehicle crash at about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 31 on westbound M-8 near I-75 in Detroit. The driver of the vehicle with the child is currently under arrest for operating while intoxicated, causing death. The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, according to Michigan State Police.



A child died and five other people in the same car were hurt after a three-vehicle crash on westbound M-8 near I-75 in Detroit, according to Michigan State Police.

Three-vehicle crash in Detroit

What we know:

At about 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 31 near I-75 on westbound M-8 in Detroit, troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash. Police said all three vehicles were traveling westbound when a silver Chevrolet Impala rear-ended another vehicle, causing that driver to lose control and hit a third vehicle.

Police said six people were inside the Impala. During the crash, a juvenile occupant was ejected from the car. Police took the juvenile to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, according to Michigan State Police.

The other five Impala occupants had injuries ranging from minor to critical and all six occupants were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

What's next:

Michigan State Police said that the Chevrolet Impala driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated, causing death. The driver was also being treated at a local hospital for injuries from the crash.

What we don't know:

At this time, Michigan State Police have not released the identities or ages of the people involved. Police also have not shared more details about the injuries beyond saying the five other Impala occupants were hurt.

The exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.