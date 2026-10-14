No Kings 'Vote Early' events across Michigan Saturday: List

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The Brief The organizers of the No Kings protests are hosting events this Saturday to encourage Michiganders to get out and vote. There are several events across Detroit, as well as dozens of events throughout the State of Michigan. Election Day 2026 is on Tuesday, November 3.



No Kings organizers are hosting another event – No Kings: Vote Early – this Saturday, Oct. 17, across Michigan to inspire voters ahead of the upcoming election.

It's among many No Kings events scheduled across the country.

Michigan No Kings events

Local perspective:

Many No Kings "Vote Early" events will be happening throughout Detroit and Michigan at large. Voters will not be able to vote on site at these events, but information will be readily available on how attendees can go home and vote.

According to No Kings organizers, the "Vote Early" event will be a place to promote nonpartisan voter participation, bringing the community together, making plans to vote early, and helping voters understand their options on how to vote. This is in contrast to previous No Kings events, which were more focused on peaceful protesting.

All of these events are occurring on Saturday, Oct. 17 at varying times. You can RSVP to each of these events for more information.

Here are some locations where you can expect to find "Vote Early" events.

Detroit area events:

Events in greater Michigan:

A full list of events going on throughout the Detroit area, State of Michigan, and neighboring states can be found here.

About No Kings and ‘Vote Early’

Dig deeper:

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a past press release from No Kings.

Ezra Levin, a member of Indivisible, which spearheaded the No Kings events, told The Associated Press that the March 2026 No Kings protests drew at least 8 million people across the country. The previous rallies drew about 5 million and 7 million participants respectively, according to Indivisible. This would make the protest one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

According to the Mobilize mapped list by the No Kings organizers, there are at least 1,000 Vote Early events planned for Saturday. A full look at these events can be found here.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

The 2026 Midterm Election

Big picture view:

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. You can find information on voting in-person on Election Day in Michigan here. You can also find information on how to locate your polling place here by entering your name and address.

Instructions, deadlines, and information about registering to vote are available here.

The state also provides information about mail in voting, absentee voting and voting early, including how to request these kinds of ballots.

Additional information on election integrity, the voting process, and further information is available here, on the state's Voter Information Center website.