Recipe: Baby back ribs on the grill

Grilling season is approaching.

This baby back rib recipe can be made on the grill or in the oven.

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tsp seasoning salt

1 tbsp Italian Seasoning

2 tsp black pepper

Mix together.

Prep by removing the membrane and applying the dry rub,

Refrigerate for 2hrs

On a charcoal grill, sear over direct heat for 5–10 minutes, then move to indirect heat, cooking until the internal temperature reaches 195–200°F, spraying with liquid(water+seasonings used) for moisture.

* Gas grill or oven may be used as well.

* Oven-Bake at 250° for 3 hours

