Recipe: Baby back ribs on the grill
Grilling season is approaching.
This baby back rib recipe can be made on the grill or in the oven.
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp seasoning salt
- 1 tbsp Italian Seasoning
- 2 tsp black pepper
Mix together.
Prep by removing the membrane and applying the dry rub,
Refrigerate for 2hrs
On a charcoal grill, sear over direct heat for 5–10 minutes, then move to indirect heat, cooking until the internal temperature reaches 195–200°F, spraying with liquid(water+seasonings used) for moisture.
* Gas grill or oven may be used as well.
* Oven-Bake at 250° for 3 hours