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Recipe: Baby back ribs on the grill

Published  March 23, 2026 9:34am EDT
Recipes
FOX 2 Detroit
Premium Taste Catering cooks up baby back ribs

Premium Taste Catering cooks up baby back ribs

Detroit caterer offers premium menu and service  for all occasions. 

Grilling season is approaching.

This baby back rib recipe can be made on the grill or in the oven.

  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp seasoning salt
  • 1 tbsp Italian Seasoning
  • 2 tsp black pepper

Mix together.

Prep by removing the membrane and applying the dry rub,

Refrigerate for 2hrs

On a charcoal grill, sear over direct heat for 5–10 minutes, then move to indirect heat, cooking until the internal temperature reaches 195–200°F, spraying with liquid(water+seasonings used) for moisture.

* Gas grill or oven may be used as well.

* Oven-Bake at 250° for 3 hours
 

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