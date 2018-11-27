Winter warm-up recipes from Testa Barra
Co-chefs Michael Baldwin and Gabriella Rodriguez from Testa Barra joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us some recipes that are sure to warm us up this winter.

The foods of Rosh Hashanah explained
The Jewish New Year is approaching. Chef Annabel Cohen joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us some of the foods and symbolism of Rosh Hashanah.