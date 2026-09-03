2026 Michigan State Fair opens Thursday in Novi - what you need to know
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair opens its doors Thursday, with the summer tradition running through Monday in Novi.
Running through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, the state fair will be at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.
The Michigan State Fair in Novi
From vendors, shows, rides and food, the Michigan State Fair has something for everyone – including educational exhibits. One example? The Sea Lion Splash exhibit.
Brandon Hudson learned a little more about the show, in the video above.
Things to do at the Michigan State Fair
State fair attractions:
Whether you have an interest in elephant ears, butter cows, farm life and live music, here is the list of attractions. Click the links to learn more:
- Agriculture – animals, produce displays and vendors.
- Baking contests – check out and participate in baked good contests open to the public.
- Beginning of life – young animal exhibits, including some live births.
- Demolition Derby – Saturday night the Full Throttle Demolition Derby revs up at 6 p.m.
- Farmers Market – step into a "fresh food paradise" from local farms.
- Full Throttle Monster Trucks – the 10,000+ pound trucks crush obstacles, and pull off tricks.
- Livestock shows – see beef and dairy cows, sheep, goats, chickens, rabbits and horse competitions.
- Main Stage – watch live music and check out the schedule here.
- Midway Rides and Games – an entire list from the merry go round to the tilt-a-whirl can be seen here.
- Racing pigs – cheer on head-to-head pig racing.
- Sea Lion Splash – watch playful sea lions showcase high-energy performances.
There are even more attractions. Click here for the full list.
Michigan State Fair tickets
Admission starts at $11 for general access, with prices ranging up to $43 for Ultimate admission.
Various individual events may include an additional charge for those with general access, like the Craft Beer Event (must be 21 with a valid ID).
Go HERE for more on ticket information.
Where's the Vibe Credit Union Showplace?
The Vibe Credit Union Showplace is at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.
The facility can be accessed from I-96 at the Novi and Beck Road exits.