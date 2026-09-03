2026 Michigan State Fair opens Thursday in Novi - what you need to know

The Michigan State Fair opens its doors Thursday, with the summer tradition running through Monday in Novi.

Running through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, the state fair will be at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace.

The Michigan State Fair in Novi

From vendors, shows, rides and food, the Michigan State Fair has something for everyone – including educational exhibits. One example? The Sea Lion Splash exhibit.

Brandon Hudson learned a little more about the show, in the video above.

Things to do at the Michigan State Fair

State fair attractions:

Whether you have an interest in elephant ears, butter cows, farm life and live music, here is the list of attractions. Click the links to learn more:

There are even more attractions. Click here for the full list.

Michigan State Fair tickets

Admission starts at $11 for general access, with prices ranging up to $43 for Ultimate admission.

Various individual events may include an additional charge for those with general access, like the Craft Beer Event (must be 21 with a valid ID).

Go HERE for more on ticket information.

Where's the Vibe Credit Union Showplace?

The Vibe Credit Union Showplace is at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi.

The facility can be accessed from I-96 at the Novi and Beck Road exits.