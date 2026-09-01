Mike Rogers unanswered for Detroit Senate debate; Abdul El-Sayed committed

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The Brief Mike Rogers has not answered FOX 2’s invitation to participate in the U.S. Senate debate. Abdul El-Sayed has committed. Invites were extended to both candidates the day after the primary, Aug. 5, with a deadline of Sept. 1. The debate is Sept. 15.



FOX 2’s "The Pulse" is hosting another debate ahead of the election in November.

Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed Detroit debate

The backstory:

On Aug. 5, the day after the primary election in Michigan, FOX 2 invited Mike Rogers and Abdul El-Sayed, the Republican and Democratic nominees for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, to participate in a debate on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

FOX 2 previously hosted a Senate debate between Democratic candidates El-Sayed and Rep. Haley Stevens. Rogers was running unopposed.

FOX 2 set an invitation deadline of 5 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Presently:

El-Sayed and his campaign have agreed to the debate, but FOX 2 has not heard back from Rogers or his campaign.

Meanwhile:

Rogers and El-Sayed have both agreed to a WOOD TV8 debate on the west side of the state, happening Oct. 8.

A press release from Rogers’ campaign slated it as the "first" debate of the general election cycle.

Rogers has held two events in metro Detroit since the primary. On Aug. 20, he held an event with Democrats who are breaking party lines to support him in November, and on Monday, Aug. 31, he spoke at a MAGA Inc. event on Monday featuring Vice President J.D. Vance.

What's next:

FOX 2’s debate will broadcast Sept. 15 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Roop Raj will moderate.