Oakland County porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages, police investigating

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The Brief A teen was caught on camera stealing packages from porches in Oakland County. The duo has targeted multiple homes in the Mount Royal subdivision and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says it’s time for these two to turn themselves in to authorities. Concerned neighbors are also speaking out.



A subdivision in Oakland County is on high alert after a teen was caught on security cameras stealing delivered packages from residential porches.

The criminal activity began in late August and the sheriff’s office says the kid is not alone when he commits the crimes.

Search for the Oakland County Porch Pirate

What they're saying:

Officials released a picture of the young boy that’s circulating on social media. The Sheriff says he has an accomplice, but it’s unclear how old this helper is.

The duo has targeted multiple homes in the Mount Royal subdivision and Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says it’s time for these two to turn themselves in to authorities.

"Typical kind of porch piracy," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "They go up often at night when they don’t think anyone will be around, grab a package and off they go. We’ve captured at least one very good image of the one young boy, appears to be around 12 or 13 years of age, and then an accomplice. Obviously, they know who they are. They should tell their parents. They should turn themselves in before we have to go to the next step of releasing the pictures through our channel."

Concerned neighbors are also speaking out. The Mt. Royal subdivision is a quiet area and neighbors say they should be able to have packages delivered to their homes without being concerned or afraid.

Concerned Oakland County residents respond

Local perspective:

"Joke’s over, buddy. Give everyone their stuff back, and hopefully they’ll go lightly on him," a concerned resident told FOX 2.

"I would say come clean. You know, be an honest person. Just know that karma comes back for you. If you’re looking for that, I would say look the other direction and do something good with yourself," said Cade Morse. "It’s not too late."

What you can do:

The sheriff says if you live in this subdivision, and you ordered something recently that went missing, the sheriff wants you to check your security camera video to see if it was stolen off your porch. And if it was, file a police report.

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