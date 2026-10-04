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3 people struck by train in Ecorse, including 2 children

By Dave Herndon and Camille Amiri
FOX 2 Detroit
Ecorse
Published October 4, 2026 8:31 PM EDT
Published October 4, 2026 8:31 PM EDT

ECORSE, MI -
A mother and her two daughters were struck by a train while attempting to cross the tracks near Ecorse High School Sunday evening, sources say. 

Sources told FOX 2 that the mother and her children were all taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Each had head trauma. The extent of their injuries is not currently known. 

Ecorse Police are still investigating and haven't released an official statement. More information is expected to be released soon. 

Ecorse