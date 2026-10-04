3 people struck by train in Ecorse, including 2 children
ECORSE, MI -
A mother and her two daughters were struck by a train while attempting to cross the tracks near Ecorse High School Sunday evening, sources say.
Sources told FOX 2 that the mother and her children were all taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Each had head trauma. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.
Ecorse Police are still investigating and haven't released an official statement. More information is expected to be released soon.