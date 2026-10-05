4-year-old dies after being struck by train in Ecorse; mother, 10-year-old remain in critical condition

The Brief A 4-year-old victim who was struck by a train in Ecorse has died, police say. Her 32-year-old mom and 10-year-old sister remain in critical condition. The three were struck while crossing the railroad tracks at Salliotte and 5th Street on Sunday evening.



One of the victims struck by a train in Ecorse early Sunday night has died, police told FOX 2.

The 4-year-old girl was among three that were hit by a train near Salliotte and 5th Street around 6:30 p.m. The other two victims, a 10-year-old girl and her 32-year-old mom, remain in critical condition.

Victims struck by Ecorse train

The backstory:

Ecorse police say at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday they received a report of a train crashing into a family that was attempting to cross the railroad tracks.

All three victims were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the hospital.

Police have not released other details about the incident, but say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

"Our thoughts are with this family and everyone affected by this incident," said Police Chief Derran E. Shelby. "I urge everyone to exercise extreme caution around railroad tracks. A stopped train can block your view of another approaching train, and railroad equipment can move unexpectedly. Never climb over, crawl under, or pass between railroad cars."