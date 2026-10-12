'It’s senseless:' 7-year-old child and mother shot on Detroit's east side in confrontation

The Brief A child was shot on Detroit's east side, as well as their mother. The incident happened around the 8000 block of Farnsworth.



A mother and child were shot Monday evening after a man confronted the victim over children fighting in Detroit.

Detroit shooting on Farnsworth

What we know:

The shooting happened on Farnsworth near M-53 and Gratiot on Detroit's east side. Detroit police say just after 7 p.m. on Monday, officers were called out to the area for reported shots fired.

Officials say when they arrived, they found a 29-year-old woman shot in the arm and a 7-year-old girl with a gunshot wound in the shoulder.

According to authorities, the incident happened due to an altercation over a group of children fighting outside. Police say the father of one of the children went to the apartment of a woman and her daughter where he began to argue. That was when the woman shut the door.

In response, police say the man forced his way into the home, pulled out a gun and shot the woman in the arm. The bullet went through the mother and then hit the child in the shoulder.

The suspect then drove off in a White GMC Terrain.

Mayor Mary Sheffield's statement

Detroit Mayor Sheffield released a statement on social media after the shooting:

"Tonight, in another act of senseless violence, a mother and her 7-year-old suffered gunshot wounds after a dispute involving children. By the grace of God, both should recover from their physical injuries, but the emotional scars and trauma won’t be easy to overcome.

"The individual responsible for their unspeakable act will be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"My administration and I are committed to changing the culture of settling conflict with weapons in our City. As always, are Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood and Community Safety and victim services will be deployed to support the families of those impacted."

Big picture view:

Officials say the suspect is known in the area and are encouraging him to turn himself in.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or call 911.

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