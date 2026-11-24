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The Brief An arson suspect is wanted for trying to set fire to electrical wires next to a building. A white man in his 50s tried to set the fire in Dearborn Heights on Saturday night. Police are looking for tips from the public to find the suspect.



Dearborn Heights police are asking for the public's help to catch an attempted arson suspect.

Big picture view:

A man was seen trying to light electrical wires on fire near the El-Sayed Meat Market, 26018 Ford Road last Saturday.

The suspect attempted to set the fire at 11:58 p.m. and was last seen walking eastbound through the parking lot.

More Details:

The suspect, who can be seen in a security camera video snapshot that police shared on Facebook, appears to be a white male.

In the photo the man appears to be 50 to 55 years old, and was wearing a gray and blue hoodie and black pants.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact Detective Brian Sznyr at (313) 791-9875 or email here.