Attempted arson suspect wanted for trying to set fire to El-Sayed market in Dearborn Heights
FOX 2 - Dearborn Heights police are asking for the public's help to catch an attempted arson suspect.
Big picture view:
A man was seen trying to light electrical wires on fire near the El-Sayed Meat Market, 26018 Ford Road last Saturday.
The suspect attempted to set the fire at 11:58 p.m. and was last seen walking eastbound through the parking lot.
More Details:
The suspect, who can be seen in a security camera video snapshot that police shared on Facebook, appears to be a white male.
In the photo the man appears to be 50 to 55 years old, and was wearing a gray and blue hoodie and black pants.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this individual, please contact Detective Brian Sznyr at (313) 791-9875 or email here.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Dearborn Heights police Facebook page.