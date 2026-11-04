The Brief Abdul El-Sayed has won the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, beating Mike Rogers in a bitter campaign. The race was a hotly-contested campaign that was watched by others around the country. El-Sayed is the country's first Muslim to be elected as a U.S. Senator.



Abdul El-Sayed won a bitter contest for U.S. Senate to become the country's first Muslim to win the seat ever, according to FOX News.

The Democrat's victory over Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan comes following a brutal campaign to fill a seat left vacant by outgoing Senator Gary Peters.

FOX News called the race. However, as of 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press has yet to call the race.

El-Sayed wins US Senate

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 05: Michigan Democratic Senate primary winner Abdul El-Sayed arrives to a press conference in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue on August 05, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. Sayed called on Michiganders to unite against Mike Expand

Dig deeper:

While political parties that are not in control of White House typically struggle during midterm election cycles, Michigan's race for U.S. Senate defied traditional expectations due to Michigan's recent history as a bellwether state as well as the candidates competing for the seat.

MORE LIVE MICHIGAN ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Michigan Senate race

The backstory:

The U.S. Senate campaign in Michigan was among the most closely-watched elections this midterm cycle.

The El-Sayed-Rogers election included personal insults, candidates mocking one-another's livelihoods, and back-and-forth jabs on social media.

The race was also watched from afar by those interested in whether a progressive candidate could win a statewide election in the Midwest. El-Sayed's policies are more progressive than a moderate Democrat's.

His distaste for Israel was also a question for political parties unsure if the platform was palatable in a state with many Jewish voters.

While El-Sayed was a prominent individual on social media and TV, the environment he ran in was also a tough one for Republicans. The party was up against high gas prices, rising inflation, and a war in the Middle East persisting months after President Donald Trump said it would end.

US Senate balance of power

Big picture view:

Michigan's outgoing U.S. Senator, whom El-Sayed is replacing, is Gary Peters, a Democrat. El-Sayed's win means Democrats keep a seat in the fight over majority control.

By the numbers:

The U.S. Senate balance of power going into Election Day was 53 Republicans to 47 Democrats.

Here is a look nationally at election results: