Michigan US House election results statewide by district

The Brief Michigan is electing U.S. members of congress statewide across 13 districts. Going into the election, Republicans hold a slim majority in the U.S. House. A majority is 218 seats. Keep scrolling to see a balance of power overvial and individual race results from each Michigan district.



Voters in all 435 congressional districts across the country choose their representatives in the U.S. House every two years.

Michigan is electing U.S. members of congress statewide across 13 districts.

Below is a look at the results across Michigan, and across the country. (Continue scrolling to see individual district results.)

Michigan US House election results

Balance of power in Congress House

The U.S. Capitol building is seen on November 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

Across the country, voters in all 435 congressional districts choose their representatives in the U.S. House every two years.

Going into the 2026 elections, Republicans hold a majority in the house with 219 members – just one more than the minimum required when all seats are filled.

Holding onto a majority that slim could be tough for Republicans in a midterm year, when voters tend to vote against the party in the White House.

Here is a live look at how House district elections are faring across the country:

District 1 results

District 2 results

District 3 results

District 4 results

District 5 results

District 6 results

District 7 results

District 8 results

District 9 results

District 10 results

District 11 results

District 12 results

District 13 results