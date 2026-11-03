Michigan US House election results statewide by district
Voters in all 435 congressional districts across the country choose their representatives in the U.S. House every two years.
Michigan is electing U.S. members of congress statewide across 13 districts.
Below is a look at the results across Michigan, and across the country. (Continue scrolling to see individual district results.)
Michigan US House election results
Balance of power in Congress House
The U.S. Capitol building is seen on November 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)
Big picture view:
Across the country, voters in all 435 congressional districts choose their representatives in the U.S. House every two years.
Going into the 2026 elections, Republicans hold a majority in the house with 219 members – just one more than the minimum required when all seats are filled.
Holding onto a majority that slim could be tough for Republicans in a midterm year, when voters tend to vote against the party in the White House.
Here is a live look at how House district elections are faring across the country:
District 1 results
District 2 results
District 3 results
District 4 results
District 5 results
District 6 results
District 7 results
District 8 results
District 9 results
District 10 results
District 11 results
District 12 results
District 13 results
The Source: Information in this article was taken from election results from The Associated Press.