Live election results: Michigan 2026 midterm
Michigan’s midterm election is today, Nov. 3.
For more live coverage, check out FOX 2's blog here.
2026 midterm election results
Timeline:
Polls are open now in Michigan until 8 p.m. local time. Some counties in the Upper Peninsula are on Central Time.
Results will start appearing below after polls close at 8 p.m.
Watch live:
FOX 2 will have live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections all night long.
Coverage will begin at 5 p.m., and FOX 2 will be live through the night, until every major race in the state is called.
You can watch coverage of the 2026 Midterm Election on FOX 2, and streaming online on the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube, and track live election results online at fox2detroit.com and on your FOX LOCAL app.
Michigan US Senate election results
Michigan governor election results
Michigan Secretary of State election results
Michigan Attorney General election results
Prop 1 election results
Prop 2 election results
US House District 6
US House District 7
US House District 10
US House District 11
US House District 12
US House District 13
Michigan Supreme Court election results
Michigan State legislature election results
The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office and Associated Press election night results.