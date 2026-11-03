The Brief The midterm election is today, Nov. 3. Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m. See live race results here later tonight for the governor’s race, U.S. Senate seat and more.



Michigan’s midterm election is today, Nov. 3.

For more live coverage, check out FOX 2's blog here.

2026 midterm election results

Timeline:

Polls are open now in Michigan until 8 p.m. local time. Some counties in the Upper Peninsula are on Central Time.

Results will start appearing below after polls close at 8 p.m.

Watch live:

FOX 2 will have live coverage of the 2026 Midterm Elections all night long.

Coverage will begin at 5 p.m., and FOX 2 will be live through the night, until every major race in the state is called.

You can watch coverage of the 2026 Midterm Election on FOX 2, and streaming online on the FOX LOCAL app and YouTube, and track live election results online at fox2detroit.com and on your FOX LOCAL app.

Michigan US Senate election results

Michigan governor election results

Michigan Secretary of State election results

Michigan Attorney General election results

Prop 1 election results

Prop 2 election results

US House District 6

US House District 7

US House District 10

US House District 11

US House District 12

US House District 13

Michigan Supreme Court election results

Michigan State legislature election results