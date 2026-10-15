AG Nessel files lawsuit against HailgateA2 for alleged false ties to the University of Michigan

The Brief Michigan AG Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit against HailgateA2 for falsely claiming ties to the University of Michigan. The lawsuit says it seeks monetary damages, civil fines, the company's dissolution and a court order banning Hailgate and Klein from selling UM-related tickets or memorabilia.



A lawsuit filed by Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel alleges that HailgateA2 LLC and owner John Klein falsely claimed ties to the University of Michigan.

Lawsuit against HailgateA2

What they're saying:

The documents allege that HailgateA2 sold tickets to UM football games and concert tickets at the Big House that were not delivered or refunded, as well as failed to provide sports memorabilia which customers had purchased.

The lawsuit says it seeks monetary damages, civil fines, the company's dissolution and a court order banning Hailgate and Klein from selling UM-related tickets or memorabilia.

AG Nessel's office says they began investigating after complaints involving Morgan Wallen concerts at the Big House.

"Purchasing tickets to The Big House, for a big show or a big game, shouldn’t be a big rip-off," said Nessel. "Our Consumer Protection Team received reports alleging thousands of dollars in tickets and memorabilia were never delivered, and the purchasers never refunded. The Michigan Consumer Protection Act provides robust protections against bad actors and predators in the marketplace, and we will fully enforce the law to protect Michigan consumers and visitors to our state."

What you can do:

Nessel urged people to research ticket sellers, use reputable websites, pay by credit card and ensure sites and security before making purchases.

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