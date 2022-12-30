Allen Park man indicted on arson charges in Arizona after setting trailers on fire

article

A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona for setting semi-truck trailers on fire.

The 64-year-old Allen Park resident, identified as Viorel Pricop, has also been linked to several other cases of arson, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Pricop was named in a three-count indictment for setting three commercial trailers on fire. Two of the blazes were set in Wilcox, Arizona on Feb. 7 this year, while the third happened near Holbrook, Arizona on March 1.

The fires caused damage to the vehicle and the cargo, a release said.

Pricop is currently in federal custody in California after he was indicted on six other counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after he set fire to several other trailers in San Bernadino and Riverside counties.

All trailers that were damaged are owned by the supply chain company Swift Transportation.

Pricop faces 20 years in prison for each charge.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.