Expand / Collapse search

Allen Park man indicted on arson charges in Arizona after setting trailers on fire

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

An undated photo of Viorel Pricop

TUCSON, Ariz., (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Arizona for setting semi-truck trailers on fire.

The 64-year-old Allen Park resident, identified as Viorel Pricop, has also been linked to several other cases of arson, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Pricop was named in a three-count indictment for setting three commercial trailers on fire. Two of the blazes were set in Wilcox, Arizona on Feb. 7 this year, while the third happened near Holbrook, Arizona on March 1. 

The fires caused damage to the vehicle and the cargo, a release said. 

Pricop is currently in federal custody in California after he was indicted on six other counts of Arson of Property in Interstate Commerce after he set fire to several other trailers in San Bernadino and Riverside counties. 

All trailers that were damaged are owned by the supply chain company Swift Transportation. 

RELATED: Allen Park man accused of lighting 25 Swift semi-trucks on fire across country

Pricop faces 20 years in prison for each charge. 

Feds: Michigan man caught lighting 25 semi-trucks on fire

An Allen Park man is accused of setting 25 trucks on fire across the country. According to an affidavit they are Swift Transportation trucks, a company that cooperated in an investigation that sent him to prison in 2018.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. 