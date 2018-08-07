Retired FOX 2 reporter Al Allen pens new memoir, 'We're Standing By'
Al Allen was the iconic face and voice of FOX 2 News Mornings for nearly three decades years.
Amazon launches delivery service to the trunk of your car
Nervous about having your package sit on the front porch all day?
Amazon pop-up opens in Rochester Hills Whole Foods
You may see more of Amazon inside Whole Foods soon: The online retailer, which has already been selling its voice-activated Echos at Whole Foods, will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its grocery stores.
Amazon pop-up opens in Rochester Hills Whole Foods
You may see more of Amazon inside Whole Foods soon: The online retailer, which has already been selling its voice-activated Echos at Whole Foods, will start to sell Kindles, Fire tablets and other Amazon devices at its grocery stores.
Tech Talk Detroit Water partners with Alexa
Detroit is one of 238 cities in the running to be the home of Amazon's second headquarters, but the city has already teamed up with the tech giant.
New Amazon fulfillment center to open in Shelby Township
Amazon is planning to open a new fulfillment center in Shelby Township, creating one thousand jobs.
Show creator Jonathan Carter on "Twisted Mines"
Show creator Jonathan Carter joins us on The Nine to tell us more about "Twisted Mines."